Idaho State Police may get tests to tell hemp and pot apart

FILE- In this April 23, 2018 file photo, Trevor Eubanks, plant manager for Big Top Farms, shovels dried hemp as branches hang drying in barn rafters overhead at their production facility near Sisters, Ore. The Idaho State Police may get funds to purchase equipment that would allow investigators to distinguish hemp from marijuana. Hemp, a cousin of marijuana, has a very low concentration of the psychoactive substance called THC that gives marijuana its high-inducing properties. Don Ryan AP Photo