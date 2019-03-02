Business

Environmentalists, shoppers differ on Illinois bag tax

The Associated Press

March 02, 2019 09:26 AM

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is congratulated by lawmakers after delivering his first budget address to a joint session of the llinois House and Senate at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is congratulated by lawmakers after delivering his first budget address to a joint session of the llinois House and Senate at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. Chicago Tribune via AP E. Jason Wambsgans
CHICAGO

Environmentalists are praising Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's proposal for a 5-cent tax on all plastic bags at checkouts statewide, but not all shoppers are excited about the idea.

Jim Pruim is a truck driver from the Chicago suburb of Willowbrook. He tells the Chicago Tribune that while the bag tax won't present a financial hardship, he's concerned about government overreach.

Pritzker says the tax could reduce waste and raise revenue. The state's budget proposal says the tax could generate between $19 million and $23 million.

Jordan Parker is executive director of Bring Your Bag Chicago, a nonprofit environmental organization. She says the tax will encourage residents to bypass disposable bags.

Chicago residents already face a 7-cent bag tax. It's unclear if the city would be exempt from the state tax.

