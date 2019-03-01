Oakland teachers strike ends with tentative deal for raise

UPDATED — Pharmacist and nascent developer Sudha Tokala has purposely been quiet about her plans for a more than $125 million medical and trade school complex downtown, but she and her plans are about to get much more public since she’s asking the city for more than $12 million in help.

On Tuesday, the City Council will consider Tokala’s request for $12,002,374 for special assessments through the city’s facade improvement and asbestos remediation programs.