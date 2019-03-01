W.Va. governor signs bill allowing Sunday liquor sales

West Virginians can now buy liquor on Sundays.
Republican Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday signed a measure allowing stores to sell liquor on Sundays after 1 p.m.
The Distilled Spirits Council is cheering the move, saying the law could bring in more than $1 million in state revenue. The trade group says 43 states allow Sunday spirits sales.
The new rule doesn't allow retailers to sell liquor on Christmas or Easter.
