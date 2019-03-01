Bourbon makers want equal treatment on wine bill in Kentucky

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2014, file photo, Jim Beam bottles line the counter at the Jim Beam visitors' center at Clermont, Ky. Kentucky’s bourbon industry has a bracing message for its home state lawmakers as they consider whether to relax restrictions on wine sales. The Kentucky Distillers’ Association says what’s good for California vineyards should also apply to the bluegrass state’s signature spirit. The KDA is pushing to have the spirits industry included in a bill that, in its current form, would allow direct out-of-state shipments of wine to Kentucky consumers. Bruce Schreiner, File AP Photo