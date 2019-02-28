Committee OKs bill to expand immigrant drivers licenses

FILE- In this Aug. 1, 2014, file photo, an immigrant and longtime resident of the United States, left, is processed for her permanent driver's license at a Department of Motor Vehicles office in Denver. On Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, Colorado lawmakers are poised to consider a bill to expand the program that issues state driver's licenses to immigrants in the country illegally, a measure Republicans have stopped in previous attempts. Brennan Linsley, File AP Photo