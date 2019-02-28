Business

Committee OKs bill to expand immigrant drivers licenses

The Associated Press

February 28, 2019 12:47 PM

FILE- In this Aug. 1, 2014, file photo, an immigrant and longtime resident of the United States, left, is processed for her permanent driver's license at a Department of Motor Vehicles office in Denver. On Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, Colorado lawmakers are poised to consider a bill to expand the program that issues state driver's licenses to immigrants in the country illegally, a measure Republicans have stopped in previous attempts.
DENVER

A bipartisan bill to make it easier for Colorado residents who are in the country illegally to obtain state drivers licenses has passed a Senate committee.

The bill would increase the number of Department of Motor Vehicles offices offering the special licenses from three to 10.

Its Senate co-sponsors are Republican Don Coram of southwest Colorado and Democrat Dominick Moreno of suburban Adams County.

They say it will eliminate months-long wait times for licenses and that licensed immigrant drivers help ensure roads are safer.

Colorado dairy and livestock groups support the bill.

The Senate Finance Committee voted 5-2 on Thursday to send the bill to the appropriations committee.

