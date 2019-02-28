The Latest: Sentencing delayed in Alabama investor scam

This booking photograph provided by the Brazos County Sheriff's Office in Bryan, Texas, shows Kyle Sandler after his arrest on June 21, 2018. Sandler, who was charged with taking nearly $2 million from investors in his business startup company, the Round House, in Alabama, is scheduled for sentencing in federal court Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Montgomery, Ala. (Brazos County Sheriff's Office via AP) AP