Election officials: Senegal’s president wins 2nd term

FILE - In this Sunday Feb. 24, 2019 file photo Senegal's incumbent President Macky Sall casts his vote during the presidential election at a polling station in Fatick, Senegal. Senegal's electoral commission says that President Macky Sall has won a second term in office with more than 58 percent of the vote. It was not immediately clear if the top opposition candidates would accept the results announced Thursday afternoon. (AP Photo, File)