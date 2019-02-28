Truck driver found not guilty in crash with chartered train

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018 file photo, passengers watch as emergency personnel operate work at the scene of a train crash involving a garbage truck in Crozet, Va. The garbage-truck driver who drove into the path of the train carrying Republican members of Congress has been found not guilty of involuntary manslaughter. The jury’s verdict in the trial of 31-year-old Dana Naylor Jr. came Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 a little over a year after the crash with the chartered Amtrak train headed to a retreat at The Greenbrier resort in West Virginia. The Daily Progress via AP Zack Wajsgrasu