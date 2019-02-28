Irish drivers warned to get paperwork for ‘no-deal’ Brexit

FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, a bureau de change on the border between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland, near the town of Jonesborough, Northern Ireland. The Motor Insurers' Bureau of Ireland have issued a warning to Irish drivers, Thursday Feb. 28, 2019, that they will need a special insurance document to cross the currently invisible border from Ireland into Northern Ireland, if the U.K. leaves the European Union without a deal. Peter Morrison, FILE AP Photo