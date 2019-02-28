Sentencing set in nearly $2M Alabama scam

In this March 31, 2015 photo provided by Art Meripol, Kyle Sandler poses for a photo at The Round House in Opelika, Ala. Sandler, who launched the business incubator called the Round House plead guilty to charges of taking about $1.9 million from investors. Authorities say Sandler used the money to pay for child care, rent, cars and more. Sandler now admits falsely portraying himself as a one-time Google executive to reel in a whole town. (Art Meripol via AP)