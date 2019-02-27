US still sends lots of lobster to China, but tariff a worry

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018 photo, a lobster walks into a lobster trap on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean off Biddeford, Maine. Preliminary data from the federal government shows U.S. lobster exports to China held steady during the year despite tariffs imposed during trade hostilities between the two countries. China is one of the biggest buyers of American lobster, which is hauled to the shore mostly in the New England states and Canada. Robert F. Bukaty, File AP Photo