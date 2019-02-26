The precarious perch of a potential Pentagon chief

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2019, photo, acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan, left, arrives in Kabul, Afghanistan to consult with Army Gen. Scott Miller, right, commander of U.S. and coalition forces, and senior Afghan government leaders. Shanahan, the former Boeing executive, was in a familiar place, aboard an airplane, when he got word of a bolt-from-the-blue political shot across his bow. A key senator seemed to have buried Shanahan’s chances of being nominated as the next secretary of defense. The crisis passed, but it highlighted the precarious position Shanahan occupies as he waits for President Donald Trump to decide who he will successor to Jim Mattis as leader of the Pentagon. Robert Burns AP Photo