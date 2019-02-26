Business

Closed Maine nuclear plant owner to get millions for storage

The Associated Press

February 26, 2019 10:52 AM

WISCASSET, Maine

A federal judge has awarded more than $100 million to the owners of closed nuclear plants in Maine and elsewhere because of spent nuclear fuel that has yet to be removed by the U.S. government.

Maine Yankee Atomic Power Co., Yankee Atomic Electric Co. and Connecticut Yankee Atomic Power Co. say the owners won a partial summary judgment last week. The Portland Press Herald reports Maine Yankee's share of the money is $34.4 million.

The Wiscasset plant's award will help offset the annual cost of operating a spent fuel storage site. That costs about $10 million per year.

The three companies share one president, Wayne Norton. He says courts previously awarded the companies nearly a half billion dollars in three separate cases.

Maine Yankee operated until 1996, closing after 24 years.

  Comments  