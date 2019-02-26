House panel endorses rollback of technology chief’s pay

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2018 file photo, Charles Grindle, Kentucky's chief technology officer, talks bout the changes he's made during his tenure overseeing the state's IT infrastructure in Frankfort, Ky. Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have advanced a bill to roll back the giant pay raise GOP Gov. Matt Bevin gave to the state's chief technology official. The bill that cleared a House committee on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, could result in a pay cut of about $175,000 for Grindle, the state's chief information officer. Courier Journal via AP Matt Stone