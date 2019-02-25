Hanoi Postcard: Kim-Trump summit inspires entrepreneurs

In this Feb. 24, 2019, photo, restaurant manager Colin Kelly holds up freshly made "Durty Donald" and "Kim Jong Yum" - Trump and Kim inspired burgers in Hanoi, Vietnam. The summit this week between Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump may be a chance to advance the cause of world peace. For canny entrepreneurs, though, it's an opportunity to make a buck - or a dong, in Vietnamese currency. A U.S presidential visit is a big deal anywhere, and enterprising folks take note. Drinks will be poured, burgers will be broiled and T-shirts will be silkscreened. Hau Dinh AP Photo