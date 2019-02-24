Business

Iran’s president faces calls to resign over economic crisis

By NASSER KARIMI Associated Press

February 24, 2019 01:09 AM

In this Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, photo, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani waves to media as he is surrounded by a group of lawmakers while he leaves the parliament after defending his proposed health minister, in Tehran, Iran. Lashed by criticism over his collapsing nuclear deal, Iran’s President Rouhani faces an uncertain future amid a renewed hard-line effort to drive him from office years before his elected term ends. Iranian presidents typically see their popularity erode during their second four-year terms. But analysts say Rouhani is particularly vulnerable because of the economic crisis assailing the country’s rial currency, which has hurt ordinary Iranians and emboldened critics to call for his ouster.
TEHRAN, Iran

Lashed by criticism over his collapsing nuclear deal, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani faces an uncertain future amid a renewed hard-line effort to drive him from office years before his elected term ends.

Iranian presidents typically see their popularity erode during their second four-year terms. But analysts say Rouhani is particularly vulnerable because of the economic crisis assailing the country's rial currency, which has hurt ordinary Iranians and emboldened critics to call for his ouster.

Though such a move only has happened once in the Islamic Republic's four-decade history, the popular discontent heard on streets throughout Iran now could make it possible.

