Healing comes in a bowl of soup at Anchorage hospital

In this Jan. 22, 2019 photo, food service manager Londa Shahan offers a cup of seal soup broth to Jean Hull, a patient at the Alaska Native Medical Center hospital, in Anchorage, Alaska. The seal meat, one of a number of different traditional Native foods offered each Tuesday, was donated by a subsistence hunter in Ketchikan. "It tastes like home," said Hull, who grew up in Bethel. Anchorage Daily News via AP Loren Holmes