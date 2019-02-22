From bombers to Big Macs: Vietnam a lesson in reconciliation

FILE - In this March 1966, file photo, a U.S. Air Force B-52 delivers a bomb load of more than 38,000 pounds against Viet Cong strongholds in South Vietnam during the Vietnam War. The Vietnamese capital Hanoi once trembled as waves of American bombers unleashed their payloads, but when Kim Jong Un arrives here for his summit with President Donald Trump he won’t find rancor toward a former enemy. Instead, the North Korean leader will get a glimpse at the potential rewards of reconciliation. (AP Photo, File)