Speaker DeLeo proposes $1B for energy efficiency grants

Massachusetts House Speaker Robert DeLeo, right, gestures prior to a tour at Greentown Labs in Somerville, Mass., Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. DeLeo has unveiled a plan to invest $1 billion over the next 10 years aimed at helping local cities and towns adopt new technologies designed to cut greenhouse gas emissions, strengthen infrastructure projects and reduce municipal costs. At left is Emily Reichert, CEO of Greentown Labs. Charles Krupa AP Photo