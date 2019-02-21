NJ lawmakers advance bill to pressure Trump to release taxes

President Donald Trump could miss out on being on the 2020 ballot in New Jersey if he doesn't disclose his tax returns under a bill advancing in the Legislature.
The Democratic-led state Senate Thursday passed legislation inspired by the Republican president's failure to disclose his tax returns.
The measure requires presidential and vice presidential candidates to release five years of federal tax returns to appear on the state's ballot.
For nearly four decades presidential candidates released their taxes, but Trump broke with tradition in 2016. Democrats have used the issue to raise questions about what might be in the documents.
The bill goes to the Democratic-led Assembly. If the measure is passed there, it would head to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.
Republican Gov. Chris Christie vetoed the legislation in 2017.
