The Latest: DeWine administration proposes gas tax increase

The Latest on DeWine administration's proposed gas tax increase (all times local):
5:35 p.m.
The recommendation by Gov. Mike DeWine's administration to increase Ohio's gas tax by 18 cents a gallon beginning July 1 with annual adjustments for inflation to maintain roads and bridges has drawn some mixed reactions.
A senior policy analyst for the County Commissioners Association of Ohio, said Thursday the association supports the proposed increase. Jon Honeck says they think it will help restore a "strong partnership between the state and county governments in addressing infrastructure needs."
House Democratic Leader Emilia Strong Sykes said in a release that the proposed increase is a tremendous amount of money to working people, families and seniors.
She says Democrats will be evaluating the proposed increase and working with Republicans to determine a path forward that "doesn't overburden people living paycheck to paycheck."
The proposal requires legislative approval.
10:45 a.m.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's administration has recommended increasing the state gas tax by 18 cents a gallon beginning July 1 and annually adjusting that tax for inflation to maintain roads and bridges.
Ohio's Department of Transportation director introduced the governor's $7.43 billion transportation budget proposal on Thursday to the House Finance Committee. Director Jack Marchbanks said the tax included in the two-year budget would be adjusted annually with the consumer price index to ensure sufficient funding continues.
He said the revenue raised the first year, by increasing the current 28-cent tax to 46 cents, equates to roughly $1.2 billion and will be split between ODOT and local governments.
Marchbanks told legislators that without more revenue, there will be "no funds for any highway improvement projects."
The budget requires legislative approval.
8:20 a.m.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's administration is expected to formally announce his recommendation for increasing the state gas tax by 18 cents a gallon to address a revenue shortfall in spending for maintaining roads and bridges.
The Republican governor said Wednesday in a radio interview on WTAM in Cleveland that his proposal will be included in the transportation budget to be submitted to legislators Thursday.
The director of the state Department of Transportation is expected to provide more details when he testifies Thursday before the state House Finance Committee. Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks has said Ohio's road maintenance and infrastructure are facing an "impending crisis" unless more funding is provided for those types of projects.
The transportation budget requires approval from the Legislature.
