Idaho budget writers OK 3.8 percent corrections budget boost

The Idaho Department of Corrections is on track to receive a 3.8 percent budget increase next year under a spending plan approved by legislative budget writers on Thursday.
The corrections budget still needs approval from both the Idaho House and Senate and the governor's signature to become law, but budget bills rarely change once they are set by the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee.
The Idaho Press reports the corrections budget will include $246.4 million in state funds, including money to cover 17 new probation and parole staffers, 10 new officers and seven administrative staffers. The budget writing committee also approved a $2.3 million boost to correctional officer pay — an increase officials said was needed to enable the department to be able to recruit and retain workers in the high-stress field.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
Comments