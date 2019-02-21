Lamont indicates preference for tolling cars and trucks

Gov. Ned Lamont is making it clear he believes tolling cars and trucks is preferable to tolling just trucks.
The Democrat on Thursday called it the "best long-term solution" for financing Connecticut's transportation needs.
Lamont's budget proposal includes two options for lawmakers to consider: tolling only trucks or tolling both cars and trucks. His budget estimates truck-only tolling could eventually generate approximately $200 million, depending on the number of eventual gantries. The figure could be less, depending on a legal challenge by the trucking industry of Rhode Island's truck-only tolls.
Tolls on both cars and trucks are estimated to eventually generate about $800 million.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
Lamont supported only truck tolls during the campaign.
Meanwhile, the Connecticut Construction Industries Association is raising concerns about how Lamont's budget reduces near term transportation funding.
Comments