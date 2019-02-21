Business

Lamont indicates preference for tolling cars and trucks

By SUSAN HAIGH Associated Press

February 21, 2019 01:33 PM

HARTFORD, Conn.

Gov. Ned Lamont is making it clear he believes tolling cars and trucks is preferable to tolling just trucks.

The Democrat on Thursday called it the "best long-term solution" for financing Connecticut's transportation needs.

Lamont's budget proposal includes two options for lawmakers to consider: tolling only trucks or tolling both cars and trucks. His budget estimates truck-only tolling could eventually generate approximately $200 million, depending on the number of eventual gantries. The figure could be less, depending on a legal challenge by the trucking industry of Rhode Island's truck-only tolls.

Tolls on both cars and trucks are estimated to eventually generate about $800 million.

Lamont supported only truck tolls during the campaign.

Meanwhile, the Connecticut Construction Industries Association is raising concerns about how Lamont's budget reduces near term transportation funding.

