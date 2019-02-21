West Virginia city to build $1.9M park on Wheeling Island

A West Virginia city is planning to build a $1.9 million park intended to celebrate the history of the Wheeling Suspension Bridge.
The Intelligencer reports Wheeling announced Wednesday that the Fitzsimmons Family Foundation donated $150,000 to help pay for two phases out of a six-phase construction project for the Wheeling Island Gateway Park.
The park will be built south of the suspension bridge on an acre of city-owned land. A master plan shows that the park will include trails, green space and a plaza near the bridge.
Wheeling's Parks and Recreation Director Jesse Mestrovic says the city intends to pay for the rest of the construction through donations from other foundations along with federal and state grants. He estimated that construction could begin in the fall of 2020.
