New Mexico weighs new authority for oilfield regulators

The Associated Press

February 20, 2019 11:13 PM

FILE - In this April 24, 2015 file photo, pump jacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M. Oil production in New Mexico has surged, resulting in record revenues for government coffers and public education. Figures released Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, by an industry group show revenues and taxes from the oil and natural gas sector reached a high of $2.2 billion for the 2018 fiscal year.
New Mexico oilfield regulators would recover the authority to directly levy civil fines against well operators under proposed legislation backed by leading Democratic lawmakers and the administration of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Initial committee deliberations were scheduled Thursday on a bill that is being closely watched by industry representatives and advocates for tighter state oversight of oil wells and waste-water disposal sites.

State fines against sloppy oilfield operators in New Mexico have ground to a halt in the aftermath of a 2009 state Supreme Court decision that required the involvement of state prosecutors.

The bill from Sen. Richard Martinez of Espanola would give new authority to the Oil Conservation Division to pursue sanctions directly through administrative hearings or litigation. It would increase potential penalties from $1,000 a day to $15,000.

