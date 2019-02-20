Vietnam, site of next Trump-Kim summit, model for growth

FILE - In this April 29, 2015, file photo, a snack and fruit vendor waits for customers near the advertisement board of a shopping mall and apartment building in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Vietnam, the location of U.S. President Donald Trump’s next meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has come a long way since the U.S. abandoned its war against communist North Vietnam in the 1970s. Dita Alangkara, File AP Photo