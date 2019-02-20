House passes bill to fund projects beyond oil patch

North Dakota's House has endorsed a plan aimed at rebuilding infrastructure projects outside of the state's oil patch.
Representatives voted 80-12 on Wednesday for the bill aimed at providing $280 million in every two-year budget cycle for counties, cities and airports in non-oil producing areas.
The proposal by the Legislature's Republican majority leaders has been called "Operation Prairie Dog." It follows some grumbling by non-oil producing lawmakers that the western part of the state was getting too large a share of the money from oil produced there. They wanted a bigger share of oil tax revenues for their projects back home.
The legislation assumes that that oil production and prices will hold at the current levels.
The measure now heads to the Senate for consideration.
