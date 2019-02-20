Nevada lawmakers propose ending death penalty, citing costs

FILE - In this May 3, 2013, file photo, Nevada Assemblyman James Ohrenschall, D-Las Vegas, testifies in committee at the Legislature in Carson City, Nev. Ohrenschall now a state Senator and Assemblyman Ozzie Fumo have introduced a bill to add Nevada to the list of 20 states and the District of Columbia that ban capital punishment. Cathleen Allison, File AP Photo