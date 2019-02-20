Independent investigator proposed for Statehouse harassment

An independent human resources employee would investigate sexual harassment complaints against New Hampshire lawmakers under a bill before a Senate committee.
Currently, complaints against House members are handled by the House or Senate chiefs of staff. Under a bill sponsored by Sen. Dan Feltes, neither leadership office would oversee such investigations, and instead, an independent employee would handle the complaints.
Feltes, a Concord Democrat, told the Executive Departments and Administration Committee on Wednesday that the current system presents an inherent conflict of interest. His bill would also require the Legislature to create a new sexual harassment policy that would be reviewed and revised as needed every two years.
Lawmakers on the committee said they want to review recently enacted policies in neighboring Maine and Vermont.
