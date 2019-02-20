Aid wars: US-Russia vie to ease Venezuelan crisis

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2018 file photo, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin greet each other outside the Novo-Ogaryovo residence in Moscow, Russia. Russia is an ally of the Venezuelan president, who is under challenge from opposition leader Juan Guaido in a resurgence of the country’s political crisis after declaring presidential authority and vowing to oust the socialist leader. Pool Photo via AP File Maxim Shemetov