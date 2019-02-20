New York Liberty excited for upcoming season with new owners

FILE - In this May 8, 2018, file photo, New York Liberty coach Katie Smith looks up during the team's preseason WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks in Uncasville, Conn. It's been five weeks since the Liberty were sold to an investment group led by Brooklyn Nets minority owner Joseph Tsai, and the front office has been working hard to get the team ready to play in a few months when the WNBA season begins. "This is an exciting time for the franchise. Great new ownership; the draft is coming in April; the free agent signing period is underway," Smith said. "I've been in touch with our current players and with various free agents. There is genuine enthusiasm surrounding the future of the Liberty." Jessica Hill, File AP Photo