The Latest: California governor accuses Trump of retribution

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2019, file photo, Calif., Gov. Gavin Newsom receives applause after delivering his first State of the State address to a joint session of the legislature at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. Newsom declared in his first State of the State address last week that he planned to scale back California's high-speed rail project and focus immediately on building 171 miles of track in central California. The Trump administration said Tuesday, Feb. 19, that it plans to cancel $929 million awarded to California's high-speed rail project and wants the state to return an additional $2.5 billion that it has already spent. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo