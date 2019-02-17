AP source: Moustakas, Brewers nearing deal for $10M

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2018, file photo, Milwaukee Brewers' Mike Moustakas hits an RBI single during the eighth inning of Game 2 of the National League Divisional Series baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Milwaukee. A person familiar with the negotiations says Moustakas and the Brewers are nearing a deal that would keep the third baseman in Milwaukee for a guarantee of about $10 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, because the agreement will be subject to a successful physical. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo