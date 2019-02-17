Report blames 2 state agencies for botched MNLARS launch

Gov. Tim Walz, second from right, talks to Steve Erickson, right, with state Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault ,outside Hanscom Motor Vehicle Office in Faribault, Minn., Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Minnesota's legislative auditor says two state agencies share the blame for the troubled rollout in 2017 of a new driver's license and vehicle registration system. The auditor's report blames leaders at the Department of Public Safety and Office of Minnesota Information Technology Services for failing to ensure the project's success. Faribault Daily News via AP Jacob Swanson