Business

New Mexico shuns proposal to raise royalty rates on oil

The Associated Press

February 15, 2019 06:46 PM

FILE - In this April 24, 2015 file photo, pump jacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M. Oil production in New Mexico has surged, resulting in record revenues for government coffers and public education. Figures released Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, by an industry group show revenues and taxes from the oil and natural gas sector reached a high of $2.2 billion for the 2018 fiscal year.
FILE - In this April 24, 2015 file photo, pump jacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M. Oil production in New Mexico has surged, resulting in record revenues for government coffers and public education. Figures released Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, by an industry group show revenues and taxes from the oil and natural gas sector reached a high of $2.2 billion for the 2018 fiscal year. Charlie Riedel, File AP Photo
FILE - In this April 24, 2015 file photo, pump jacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M. Oil production in New Mexico has surged, resulting in record revenues for government coffers and public education. Figures released Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, by an industry group show revenues and taxes from the oil and natural gas sector reached a high of $2.2 billion for the 2018 fiscal year. Charlie Riedel, File AP Photo
SANTA FE, N.M.

New Mexico state legislators have shunned a proposal to increase the maximum royalty rate for oil and natural gas production on state trust lands that generate money for public schools.

A House committee on Friday declined to advance the bill for further consideration after a lengthy public hearing.

Newly elected Democratic State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard backed the proposal to increase top royalty rates from 20 percent to 25. She says that would give the state a stronger hand in negotiating leases with oil producers and raise more money for public education.

The bill also would have allowed the state to charge royalties on methane that is released into the atmosphere to discourage waste and pollution.

Oil companies and industry associations say the changes would drive away business.

  Comments  