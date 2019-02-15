People You Should Know (Feb. 21, 2019)

Business
Ryan Scherer has joined Intrust Bank Arena as operations supervisor.
Construction
Brent Castillo has joined McCownGordon Construction to lead business development in the Wichita area.
Education
Sheree Utash, WSU Tech president, has been chosen as a member of American Workforce Policy Advisory Board.
Law
Kurt Harper and William Dakan and have joined Depew, Gillen, Rathbun & McInteer, of counsel.
Nonprofits
Kirstin Perez has been named project coordinator for Wichita Women’s Initiative Network.
Rainbows United has hired Gay Kimble as vice president of human resources.
Rainbows United has announced its 2019 board of directors: Janeen Hughes, chair, Intrust Wealth; Gail Johnson, immediate past chair, Intrust Bank; Jeff Jabara, treasurer and finance chair; Lisa Farris, secretary; Steve Cox, board development chair, Cox Machine; John DeCesaro, communications chair, Fidelity Bank; Sue Doonan, fundraising chair; Gary Proffitt, human resources chair; Hale Ritchie, mission advocacy chair; Pete McKernan, operations chair; Vera Bothner, Bothner & Bradley; Stephanie Galichia; Pat Gearhart, Simmons Bank; Julie Gentile; Coleen Jennison, Cox Communications; Michelle Lohmeier, Spirit AeroSystems; Jim Walters; Josh Umbehr, AtlasMD. The organization also announced its 2019 Charitable Foundation Board members: Steve Cox, chair; Grant Stannard, immediate past chair, Stannard Construction; Helen Healy, vice chair; Janeen Hughes, treasurer; Stephanie Galichia, secretary; Patricia O’Sullivan, Wichita State University; Hale Ritchie; Steve Yager, Kirby-Yager Financial. The organization has also honored Old Chicago East and Steve Hohl for their support of the Blarney Breakfast; Neil Guthrie, as long-time friend and advocate; Sue Leisman, The Miller Group, as essential partner; Sen. Carolyn McGinn, for legislative support; and the Super Hero Project team, Jake Ramstack, Meghan Polk, Justin McClure and Hayley Lunn. Peggy Burns, a member of Sedgwick County Infant/Toddler Services team, has received Rainbows’ Prism Award.
