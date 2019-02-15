North Dakota oil production sets record in December

North Dakota regulators say the state's oil production set a record in December.
The Department of Mineral Resources says the state produced an average of 1.4 million barrels of oil daily in December. That's up from 1.37 million barrels in November.
North Dakota also produced a record 2.65 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day in December, up from 2.52 billion cubic feet in November. There were 15,351 producing wells in December, down one from a record set in October.
The December tallies are the latest figures available.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
There were 65 drill rigs operating in North Dakota on Friday, up one from the December average.
Comments