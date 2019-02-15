French yellow vest figure on trial, new protests planned

Eric Drouet, a prominent and divisive figure of the yellow vest movement, walks out of the Court after his trial for organizing an unauthorized demonstration, in Paris, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Drouet, who has organized several yellow vest events in Paris via Facebook, was detained on Jan. 2 near the Place de la Concorde in central Paris, prompting outcry from supporters who said he was being unfairly targeted for his outspoken criticism of the government. If convicted the charge carries a risk of up to six months in prison, but the prosecutor is only seeking a one-month suspended sentence. Francois Mori AP Photo