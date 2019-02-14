AP Interview: Maduro reveals secret meetings with US envoy

A month into Venezuela's high-stakes political crisis, President Nicolas Maduro revealed in an AP interview that his government was in secret talks with the Trump administration and predicted he would survive an unprecedented global campaign to force his resignation.
While harshly criticizing U.S. President Donald Trump's confrontational stance toward his socialist government, Maduro said Thursday that he holds out hope of meeting the U.S. president soon to resolve a crisis over America's recognition of opponent Juan Guaido as Venezuela's rightful leader.
Maduro said that during the secret meetings in New York, his foreign minister invited the Washington, D.C.-based envoy to Venezuela, Elliott Abrams, to come to visit "privately, publicly or secretly."
"If he wants to meet, just tell me when, where and how and I'll be there," Maduro said.
