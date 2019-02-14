Newspaper: Indiana lawmaker may have violated lobbying laws

A newspaper investigation has found that a former Indiana lawmaker's contract with the state's Department of Veterans Affairs may have violated state lobbying laws.
The Indianapolis Star reports that Allen Paul received more than $150,000 from July 2015 to December 2018 after signing a lobbying contract with the department. This happened nine months after the former Republican senator retired in 2014.
State law says lawmakers have to wait a year after leaving office before they can become lobbyists. The newspaper says Paul also failed to register as a lobbyist.
Paul says he hasn't done anything wrong and that he acted as a consultant, not a lobbyist.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
The department's longtime director James Brown resigned in December after being scrutinized over grants.
Comments