Unclaimed $1.5B jackpot could put hole in S. Carolina budget

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2018, file photo, media, left record people entering the KC Mart in Simpsonville, S.C., after it was announced the winning Mega Millions lottery ticket was purchased at the store. Unless the winner chooses to come forward, the world may never know who won. The winner of a $1.537 billion lottery jackpot in South Carolina has yet to come forward. That means the state of South Carolina might be a big loser too. With the prize unclaimed, the state Board of Economic Advisors is expected Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, to suggest removing the $61 million windfall from the state spending plan. Jeffrey Collins, File AP Photo