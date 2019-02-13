Business

China’s January exports rebound, imports decline

The Associated Press

February 13, 2019 10:47 PM

Chinese staffers adjust a U.S. flag before the opening session of trade negotiations between U.S. and Chinese trade representatives at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019.
BEIJING

China's exports rebounded in January from a contraction late last year amid trade tensions with Washington, but imports declined.

Customs data on Thursday showed exports rose 9.1 percent from a year earlier to $217.6 billion, an improvement from December's 3.5 percent contraction. Imports declined 1.5 percent to $178.4 billion.

Chinese exports to the United States have been squeezed by President Donald Trump's tariff hike in a dispute over Beijing's technology ambitions.

U.S. and Chinese negotiators began talks Thursday that Trump says will help decide whether he allows another tariff hike on $200 billion of imports from China to go ahead March 2.

