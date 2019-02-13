Virginia Democrats’ scandals puts spotlight on GOP speaker

Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, listens to debate during the floor session of the House of Delegates chamber inside the State Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. Cox said Wednesday that he's open to the idea of a General Assembly-led investigation into sexual assault allegations against Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, but he believes any such effort would be "very slow" and "very deliberate.". (Bob Brown)./Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)