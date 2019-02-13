Head of FEMA resigning, questioned over use of vehicles

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens as FEMA Administrator Brock Long, right, speaks while attending a briefing, after arriving at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point to visit areas impacted by Hurricane Florence in Havelock, N.C. Long resigned on Feb. 13, 2019. Evan Vucci AP Photo