Labor union: Congressman had racist book displayed in office

FILE - This March 17, 2017, file photo shows Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-Ga., on Capitol Hill in Washington. A federal labor union says some of its members found what it called a "racist book open and on display" in the Republican Georgia congressman's Washington office. The American Federation of Government Employees said in a news release that its members were visiting the offices of Ferguson on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, when a political coordinator for the union says he saw the book "Gen. Robert Edward Lee: Soldier, Citizen, and Christian Patriot" in the lobby of the office. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo