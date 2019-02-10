Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea

In this Feb. 3, 2019, photo released by U.S. Marine's 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, an F-35B Lightning II with the F-35B detachment of Medium Marine Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Reinforced) releases Guided Bomb Units on-target above the Pacific Ocean. The training mission demonstrated an “increase in lethality and integrated amphibious capability,” it quoted Col. Robert Brodie, commanding officer of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit as saying. U.S. Marine Corps via AP Maj. Jesse Peppers