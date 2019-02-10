NH may sue after online lottery sales deemed illegal

The New Hampshire Lottery is considering a lawsuit after the U.S. Justice Department concluded online lottery sales are illegal.
New Hampshire Lottery officials were stunned when the Department of Justice reversed course on the legality after the state launched internet sales last year.
Executive Director Charlie McIntyre tells WMUR-TV the New Hampshire Lottery is selling scratch tickets, Powerball and Mega Millions online. The lottery says revenue from online sales could reach $6 million in the next fiscal year as more people give it a try.
Several state lotteries are asking the acting attorney general to overrule the opinion. Meanwhile, online sales continue in New Hampshire as the issue is debated.
