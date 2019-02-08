Business

People You Should Know (Feb. 14, 2019)

Accounting

AGH has hired Ryan Nance as a senior manager, tax department.

Banking

KANZA Bank has hired Terry Gorges as vice president agricultural/commercial lending.

Bank of Hays has promoted Tara Graham to vice president.

The Stock Exchange Bank has promoted Kimberly Nimitz to vice president.

Education

Veronica Guilliams, microbiologist, Fagron Sterile Services, earned a Master Certificate in Project Management from The Center for Management Development at Wichita State University.

Health Care

Wesley Healthcare has named Jody Gragg as physician relations director of outreach for southern Kansas.

Jolinda Kelley, Wesley Medical Center high-risk maternity navigator, has received the Frist Humanitarian Award for her work as a liaison for patients and their families, and for her community involvement, which includes being a foster parent to more than 60 children, most with special needs.

Museums

The Cosmosphere science education center and space museum in Hutchinson has promoted Michele McCartney to vice president of marketing and creative and hired Nathan Meyer as vice president of strategy and product innovation.

Organizations

Visit Wichita has hired Hunter Hogan as sports coordinator for its sports sales team.

Real Estate

Javier Villegas has joined Platinum Realty as an agent-salesperson.

The American Institute of Real Estate Agents has recognized the following as Two Years 10 Best Real Estate Agents for Client Satisfaction: Caitlin Sudduth, Keely Hillard, and Patty Simpson.

