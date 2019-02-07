New Mexico lawmakers seek compromise on coal, clean power

FILE - This Nov. 9, 2009, file photo shows the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station near Farmington, N.M. The Legislature will consider a complex bill that could reshape electricity production in New Mexico by phasing out a major coal-fired power plant and boosting state quotas for the production of renewable energy from sources such as wind and solar. The Democrat-sponsored bill was introduced to the New Mexico Legislature on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. Susan Montoya Bryan, File AP Photo